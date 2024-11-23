On the first day of his visit to Kumasi as the guest of honour for the 100th anniversary of King Prempeh I's return from exile in Seychelles, President Wavel Ramkalawan hosted a gathering with over 50 descendants of the exiled king.

The event, held at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi and facilitated by Seychelles' Honorary Consul to Ghana, Mr. Kwame Acquah, brought together members of King Prempeh I’s lineage with ties to Seychelles through grandparents and ancestors who accompanied the king during his exile. Attendees included descendants residing in Seychelles, Ghana, and other parts of the world.

The gathering provided a unique opportunity for President Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan to engage directly with the descendants. During the interactive session, the President answered questions and discussed ways to strengthen the connection between Seychelles and the Prempeh family descendants.

In his address, President Ramkalawan extended an open invitation for them to visit Seychelles, encouraging them to explore the historical connections and experience the Seychellois culture and hospitality that King Prempeh I received during his 24 years in exile.

The descendants expressed heartfelt gratitude to the President for prioritizing this meeting, noting the significance of reconnecting with their Seychellois heritage and learning more about their ancestors who lived in exile.

The event underscored the enduring bonds between Seychelles and the Ashanti Kingdom and marked an emotional moment of reflection and unity during the centennial commemoration.