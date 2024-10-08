This afternoon, President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles held a meeting with members of the National Assembly's Food Security and Sustainable Development (FSSD) Committee at State House.
The session marked the first in a series of planned discussions, fostering an open exchange on critical issues under the committee’s mandate. Welcoming the committee members, President Ramkalawan praised the initiative and emphasized the importance of thorough dialogue and site visits.
He encouraged the committee to actively engage in these efforts, highlighting the need for a deeper understanding of topics essential to the nation’s food security and sustainable development. The meeting addressed several key issues, including environmental sustainability, waste management, and the green carbon concept.
Present at the meeting were Vice-Chairperson Hon. Waven William, alongside Hon. Clifford Andre, Hon. François Adelaide, Hon. Norbert Loizeau, Hon. Regina Esparon, and Hon. John Hoareau. They were supported by National Assembly secretariat staff, Mrs. Gillian Samson, Committee Secretary, and Ms. Cosette Songoire, Assistant Secretary.