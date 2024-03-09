To coincide with the International Women’s Day, the President of the Republic, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan has recently appointed four women professionals in prominent positions in the administration of the country.

These are:

The re-appointment of the Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles, Ms Caroline Abel, the new Principal Secretary for Finance, Ms Astride Tamatave, the new Commissioner General of the Seychelles Revenue Commission (SRC) Mrs Varsha Singh, and also the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, Mrs Li Fa Cheung Kai Suet.

Governor of the Centrel Bank, Ms Caroline Abel - Ms. Caroline Abel was first appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) on 14th March 2012, becoming the first woman in Seychelles to hold the position. She was re-appointed to serve a second six-year term in March 2018.

Principal Secretary for Finance, Ms Astride Tamatave - Ms Tamatave is a certified Chartered Accountant with ACCA Professional Qualification (equivalent to MSC). She also holds a Master's Degree in Leadership&Strategy in the Social Domain from the Institute of Public Administration. She has 16 years of working experience in the private sector and the public service in the domain of accounting and finance. She previously held the position of Comptroller General.

Commissioner General of the Seychelles Revenue Commission (SRC) Mrs Varsha Singh - Mrs Singh, a South African national, has over 28 years experience in tax, customs, transfer pricing, trade facilitation, international relations, and building organisational excellence and driving sustainable development. She holds a Masters Degree in International Customs Law and Administration from the University of Canberra, Australia, as well as a Masters in Business Administration from the Management School of Southern Africa, South Africa.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, Mrs Li Fa Cheung Kai Suet - Mrs Li Fa Cheung Kai Suet served for 10 years as the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Statistics Agency (Statistics Mauritius), prior to which she has previously served in various key positions such as Deputy Director and Senior Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In conveying his sincere congratulations to the women professionals President Ramkalawan said "This is a sign of the confidence that our administration has in the ability of women to participate in the development of Seychelles. I wish them all the very best in their responsibilities ahead. I have no doubt that they will deliver to the best of their abilities and make Seychelles proud as they contribute in the economic development of the country.