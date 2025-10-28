State House Seychelles


President Dr. Patrick Herminie has submitted his proposed list of Cabinet Ministers to the National Assembly for approval, following his victory in the October 2025 presidential election.

This submission represents a key step in the formation of the new Government. The National Assembly will now review and deliberate on the proposed nominations in accordance with constitutional procedures.

The final composition of the Cabinet will be officially announced upon completion of the parliamentary approval process

