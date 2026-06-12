President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie, today officially received the final report of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the sublease and development of Assomption Island from Commissioner Judge Mathilda Twomey during a ceremony held at State House.

The submission marks the culmination of six months of intensive work by the Commission, which was mandated to examine various aspects of the controversial development project on the remote outer island. Throughout its inquiry, the Commission conducted numerous public and in-camera hearings from between12 January up to 31 March and reviewed extensive documentation from government agencies, private sector stakeholders, environmental experts, and other individuals connected to the project.

The report examines several key areas relating to the luxury hotel development project on Assomption Island. These include an examination of the sublease agreement and contractual arrangements between the Islands Development Company (IDC), the Government of Seychelles, and the developer, Ocean Breeze Investments Limited.

Given that Assomption Island lies in close proximity to the Aldabra Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the project generated significant concern among environmental stakeholders and conservation groups. To this extent, the Commission also reviewed environmental and conservation issues associated with the project, assessing its impact on the ecologically sensitive island, compliance with environmental regulations, and adherence to conditions established by the Department of Environment.

In addition, the inquiry scrutinised issues of financial probity, including the flow of funds, the fulfilment of developer obligations, and the overall transparency of the agreement. The Commission further examined project oversight mechanisms, including international flights to the island, visitor manifests, and the involvement of government officials throughout the project's implementation.

Speaking to members of the press following a brief tête-à-tête with the President, Commissioner Judge Mathilda Twomey said she was pleased that the report had been submitted within the prescribed timeframe. She noted that the report comprises approximately 400 pages, supported by a substantial volume of documentation reviewed by the Commission.

Judge Twomey further explained that three individuals and two organisations named or referenced in the report were served with notifications on the morning of the handover. They have been given 10 days to submit comments, observations, or responses regarding findings or references concerning them.

“The investigations that we conducted were based on the balance of probabilities as the applicable standard of proof, and we have forwarded recommendations to the relevant authorities, namely the Office of the Attorney General, the Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles (ACCS), and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), to continue investigations concerning certain individuals and organisations,” Judge Twomey explained.

“The environmental chapter alone is almost 100 pages long, and that is very concerning to me. This points to instances of interference by the Executive. Public officers have the right and duty to carry out their responsibilities in accordance with the rule of law. No one should interfere in their work or instruct them to act outside the law.

“They also have the right to refuse to carry out instructions that would require them to break the law. As a judge, this is the confidence I am trying to instil and encourage in public servants and in every Seychellois. People need to understand that when they are entrusted with a responsibility, they must ensure that their actions are fully aligned with the laws of Seychelles.

“In the report, we commend those individuals who stood their ground and refused to break the law. They should be praised and regarded as examples of integrity for remaining true to their professional responsibilities and principles.

“If anyone finds themselves in a situation where they are being asked to do something they believe is unlawful, my advice is simple: ask the person making the request to put it in writing. That often helps clarify matters and ensures accountability for the instructions being given.”

Concluding her remarks, Judge Twomey commended and saluted all those who assisted the Commission throughout its inquiry, particularly individuals who participated in the hearings and provided evidence relevant to its investigations.

She also expressed gratitude to the Seychelles Islands Foundation (SIF), the Island Conservation Society (ICS), the Ministry of Environment, Friends of Aldabra, and the Indian Ocean Tortoise Alliance (IOTA), whose representatives travelled at their own expense to Aldabra to provide the Commission with valuable insight into the island's ecosystem.

Further details of the report's findings and recommendations are expected to be made public following the completion of the review process and consideration of any responses received from the notified parties.

The Commission was appointed on 9 December 2025. Judge Dr Mathilda Twomey was assisted by Dr Joelle Barnes, who served as Secretary to the Commission.

Earlier this year, President Dr Patrick Herminie visited Assomption Island with members of his team to gain insight into the scale and nature of the development taking place on the island. The visit formed part of the Administration's commitment to transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making regarding matters of national importance.