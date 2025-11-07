The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie, welcomed Ms. Angélique Adeline and Ms. Hillary Nourrice for a courtesy call at State House on Wednesday morning, following their remarkable victory at the CAVB Zone 7 Beach Volleyball Tournament held in Comoros earlier this month.

President Herminie extended his warmest congratulations to the athletes, commending their outstanding performance, dedication, and the pride they have brought to the nation by raising the Seychelles flag high on the international stage.

During the meeting, discussions centered on strategies to further advance beach volleyball in Seychelles, with a particular focus on youth engagement and the long-term sustainability of the sport. The champions shared insights from their recent competitive experience and expressed their commitment to mentoring young players and inspiring the next generation of Seychellois athletes.

President Herminie reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to supporting volleyball and sports development more broadly, underscoring sport as a powerful vehicle for nation-building, youth empowerment, and international representation. His Excellency also pledged continued investment in training programmes and competitive opportunities to sustain Seychelles’ sporting momentum and ensure la relève, the succession of talented athletes who will carry the nation’s sporting legacy forward.

This golden triumph represents a defining moment in Seychelles sporting history and stands as a powerful inspiration for young Seychellois across the nation to pursue excellence and passion in their chosen sporting disciplines.