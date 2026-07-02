Against the backdrop of two historic national anniversaries, President Dr Patrick Herminie this evening joined Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Seychelles, Mr Adham Loutfi, for a reception commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America at Canopy by Hilton Seychelles, Anse La Mouche.

The occasion brought together national leaders, members of the diplomatic corps and invited guests in recognition of the enduring partnership between Seychelles and the United States, as the two nations also mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Also in attendance were First Lady Mrs Veronique Herminie, Vice-President Mr Sebastien Pillay, Principal Minister Mr Wallace Cosgrow, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Mr Barry Faure, Cabinet Ministers, ambassadors, Mayor of Victoria Ms Josie Michaud. and other distinguished guests.

Delivering the welcome address, Chargé d'Affaires Mr Adham Loutfi reflected on the longstanding friendship between the two countries, describing it as one founded on mutual respect, shared democratic values, and longstanding cooperation. He noted that while the evening celebrated 250 years of American independence, it also coincided with Seychelles' Golden Jubilee of Independence and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Mr Loutfi highlighted the growing partnership between Seychelles and the United States in areas including maritime security, financial integrity, cultural exchanges, and efforts to combat drug trafficking. He also welcomed recent agreements between the Seychelles Defence Forces and the New Mexico National Guard, as well as cooperation between the Regional Coordination Operations Centre and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, describing them as longterm investments in regional security, institutional trust, and shared prosperity.

Proposing a toast on behalf of the Government of Seychelles, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Mr Barry Faure reaffirmed the importance of the relationship between the two countries and conveyed Seychelles' congratulations to the Government and people of the United States on the historic milestone.

"As we celebrate this remarkable anniversary, we also celebrate a friendship that has matured over five decades. The relationship between Seychelles and the United States continues to be guided by mutual respect, shared interests and constructive dialogue, and we remain committed to strengthening that partnership for the benefit of our peoples."

Minister Faure said the two countries had developed a longstanding record of cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including security, environmental protection, education. and economic development, while continuing to work together on regional and international issues of common concern.

"Our cooperation has demonstrated what can be achieved when nations work together in a spirit of trust and respect. As we look to the future, Seychelles values the United States as a longstanding partner, and we look forward to expanding our collaboration while advancing peace, stability and sustainable development in our region and beyond."

The evening concluded with a ceremonial toast celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Seychelles and the United States, reaffirming the enduring friendship, mutual respect and shared commitment that continue to strengthen the partnership between the two nations.