President Wavel Ramkalawan chaired a meeting yesterday morning with senior officials from the Ministry of Health and the Healthcare Agency at the Red Roof, Victoria Hospital. He was joined by Minister for Health Peggy Vidot, Healthcare Agency Board Chair Cyril Bonnelame, and Health Care Agency CEO Dr. Danny Louange.

The discussions focused on identifying key issues and immediate actions that can be addressed immediately. The meeting provided an opportunity for representatives from various sections to highlight challenges and pinpoint areas where health services face delays and need additional support or intervention.

Technicians and managers raised several issues, including the lack of manpower, lengthy procurement procedures, the need for specialist training for health professionals, the availability of equipment and spare parts, internal coordination within the Ministry and Agency, and the renovation and relocation of certain departments.

The President expressed his appreciation to all health professionals and Ministry staff, acknowledging their efforts despite the numerous challenges they face. “I appreciate the efforts all our health workers are making. There are many challenges, but I admire your courage and determination in serving the people of the Seychelles to the best of your abilities. Criticism can sometimes affect your morale, but it can also allow us time to take stock of where improvements can be made and how we can better work in a coordinated manner to improve our health system. We have over the years made numerous achievements, and we must not let challenges derail us as we continue to focus on critical areas needing attention and corrective actions,” said President Ramkalawan.

Following the meeting, various decisions and timelines for actions were established. A follow-up visit is planned to observe firsthand some of the main challenges and issues raised.

Also present at the meeting were Director Hospital Services, Dr. Jadhav Chandrasheka, the Director General Facilities, Mr. Facade Ar-Shad Habibi, Principal Medical Officer Community Health/Ag Director Community Health Services, Dr. Josapha Jouanneau, Director Procurement, Mr. Elvis Simeon, Principal Nursing Officer Hospital Services, Ms. Elsia Sinon, Support Service Manager, Mrs. Dothy Raforme, and the Chief Operation-SIA, Mr. Keith Arnephy.