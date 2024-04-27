Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles


On the 25th of April 2024, Mr. Kenneth Racombo, Seychelles resident Ambassador in Brussels, presented his credentials to the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, His Royal Highness Henri of Luxembourg.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Racombo had the opportunity to discuss various issues of shared interests to both countries. Discussions focused on the development of the Blue Economy, Climate Change effects, Maritime Security issues, specificities of Small Islands Developing States and cooperation through the European Union.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.