The Republic of Seychelles, in its capacity as the current Chair of the African Island States Climate Commission (AISCC), participated in the AISCC Technical Committee Meeting and subsequent Ministerial Conference held in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, from 16th to 17th October 2025.

The Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment, Hon. Flavien Joubert, was represented by Ambassador Selby Pillay, supported by Mr. Wills Agricole, Technical Advisor to the Minister, and Ms. Rebecca Julienne, AISCC Focal Point from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The AISCC serves as a dedicated platform for African island nations to coordinate climate policy, enhance resilience, and mobilize resources to address their unique vulnerabilities. The Commission promotes regional cooperation in climate adaptation, energy transition, ocean governance, and sustainable development, while amplifying the collective voice of African island states in international fora.

During the meetings, member states deliberated on key priorities ahead of COP30, including the operationalization of joint initiatives on climate finance, renewable energy, and capacity-building for island states. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to operationalize the AISCC, marking a significant step in strengthening institutional cooperation.

Guinea-Bissau was appointed Vice-Chair of the Commission for a two-year tenure (2025–2027), after which the position will rotate among member states. The Commission’s Five-Year Strategic Plan was endorsed, outlining financial and capacity-building initiatives aimed at accelerating climate action and sustainable growth across African islands.

A High-Level Roundtable further explored the establishment of a proposed Atlantic Ocean Commission, envisioned to play a similar coordinating role for Atlantic island states as the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) does for the Indian Ocean region. The Guinea-Bissau Pathway for African Island States was adopted in the Ministerial conference, as a joint roadmap to strengthen collective action on climate resilience and sustainable development to consolidate institutional coordination, enhance regional ownership, and mobilize resources for inclusive growth among African Island States.

The meetings were chaired by Hon. Viriato Luis Soares Cassamá, Minister of Environment, Biodiversity, and Climate Change for Guinea-Bissau, and attended by representatives from UNICEF, the Green Climate Fund (GCF), UNDP, IOC, UNECA, IUCN, the European Union (EU), African Development Bank (AfDB), FBG, FUNDO Ambiental, and BOAD.

As Chair, Seychelles continues to play a leading role in steering the Commission’s strategic direction, fostering unified positions on climate challenges, and advocating for the priorities of African island states within the global climate arena.