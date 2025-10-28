On his personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Seychelles, His Excellency President Dr. Patrick Herminie would like to express his heartfelt condolences following the passing of football legend Mr. Rolly Baker, a true pioneer of Seychellois football.

Mr. Rolly Baker was more than just a footballer; he was a trailblazer who helped lay the foundation for the beautiful game in Seychelles. As a proud member of our nation’s first national team in 1970, he represented Seychelles with great distinction and pride, scoring memorable goals that will forever remain etched in our sporting history.

Beyond his playing career, Mr. Baker continued to enrich our football culture as a commentator and mentor. He was a passionate advocate for technical excellence, ball control, and the artistry of the game. Through his skill, wisdom, and unwavering dedication, he inspired generations of Seychellois footballers and fans alike.

President Herminie extends his deepest sympathies to Mr. Baker’s family, friends, and all those whose lives were touched by his remarkable legacy.

Mr. Rolly Baker’s contribution to football and to national pride will never be forgotten. He will be remembered as one of the greats who helped shape the soul of Seychellois sport.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.