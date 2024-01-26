Following the visit of President Wavel Ramkalawan accompanied by Vice-President Ahmed Afif on Tuesday on Praslin, works for the installation of rock armouring started yesterday (Wednesday) and was completed earlier today (Thursday) at Anse Marie-Louise.

Works to protect the coast of Anse Marie Louise and the removal of hazardous trees will also begin by the coming weekend.

Rock armouring works along Amitié Road to Roche Corbiseau, where coastal erosion continues to destroy the road is progressing well and should be completed by the weekend.

Following the progress and hard work of the contractors, President Ramkalawan has expressed satisfaction at the rate at which works are progressing and conveyed words of appreciation to all the teams on the ground on Praslin for giving their best to ensure works on the various site are completed effectively.