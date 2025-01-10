The Republic of Seychelles marked the commencement of its legal year with a traditional opening ceremony, graced by President Wavel Ramkalawan, First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, and Vice President Ahmed Afif. The annual event, held at the Supreme Court, showcased the nation’s enduring commitment to justice and the rule of law.

The day began with an ecumenical service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where members of the judiciary and legal fraternity united under the theme, “Justice for All: A Shared Responsibility.” Following the service, judicial officers and legal practitioners, adorned in ceremonial attire, paraded along Independence Avenue, passing the Bicentenary Monument en route to the Victoria Gymnasium.

At the Palais de Justice, the Chief Justice conducted a ceremonial inspection of the guard of honour, followed by formal greetings to the judiciary’s key stakeholders. In a keynote address delivered in the presence of President Ramkalawan and other dignitaries, the Chief Justice emphasized the critical balance between the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, reaffirming the principles of constitutional democracy.

"Our Constitution establishes our nation as a sovereign, multiparty Republic with requisite safeguards," the Chief Justice affirmed. "The Judiciary, as the ultimate arbiter, bears the constitutional mandate to preserve these democratic principles with absolute impartiality and judicial independence."

The address reflected on the judiciary’s past achievements while acknowledging ongoing challenges. It also outlined strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing judicial efficiency and ensuring broader access to justice in the year ahead.

The ceremony underscored the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to preserving constitutional principles and upholding the rule of law within Seychelles’ legal framework.

The event was attended by a distinguished audience, including Speaker of the National Assembly Roger Mancienne, Minister for Internal Affairs Roy Fonseka, Commissioner of Police Ted Barbe, members of the diplomatic corps, Acting President of the Court of Appeal Justice Samia Andre, Justices of Appeal, Supreme Court Judges, Master of the Supreme Court Natasia Burian, Attorney-General Vinsent Perera, Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court Marie-Angele Barbe, magistrates, attorneys, and judicial staff.