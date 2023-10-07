On Friday 6 October 2023, the districts of Glacis and St. Louis benefited from donations falling under the “Adopt a District Programme”, which was launched at the Seychelles Honorary Consuls Conference last October 2022. The aim of the Programme is to bring the Seychelles Honorary Consuls closer to the grassroots level, allow them to be closer to our people, understand the challenges and development priorities of the districts, in order for them to see how best they could assist.

During a Handing Over Ceremony held at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, the Minister for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs. Rose-Marie Hoareau, had the honour to officially hand over six computers and a server system donated by the Honorary Consul in Bangalore, Mr. Kasu Venkata Rajagopal Reddy, to the Member of the National Assembly for St. Louis, Honourable Sathyanarayanan Naidu and the District Administrator, Mrs. Quatre.

The Member of the National Assembly for Glacis, Honourable Regina Esparon and Coach of the Glacis Youth Football teams, Mr. Cliff Nolin accepted the donation of four sets of uniforms for the Northern Youth Star and Northern Dynamo Junior football teams from the Honorary Consul in Durban, Professor Mohseen Ebrahim.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave commended Professor Ebrahim for providing free eye tests to twenty-seven school children from the Glacis Primary School. The certificates for the eye tests, which were conducted at Vision Care, were collected by Miss Elvire Dorizo.

This event marks the second donation to be made under the Adopt a District Programme.