Seychelles filed its response, today, on the written statements transmitted by States, groups of States and international organisations to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the advisory proceedings regarding the “Obligations of States in respect of climate change”.

As the country continues to face the negative effects of climate change, and whilst these events significantly threaten not only the country’s land territory and infrastructure but also the Seychellois people and their livelihoods, the country finds it important to establish legal consequences for the non-performance of the obligations of States which leads to causing significant harm to the climate system and other parts of the environment.

The written comments convey Seychelles commitment and stance in prioritising environmental responsibility and adherence to international norms and laws in addressing global challenges.

Though the ICJ’s advisory opinions are not legally binding, they can clarify rights and obligations of States under existing binding international law and, as such Seychelles hopes that The Court’s ruling would thus help strengthen multilateral negotiations and provide a clear legal benchmark under international law in respect of climate change.

To recall that pursuant to Resolution 77/276 of 29th March 2023 adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, Seychelles submitted its first written comments to the court on 20th March 2024.