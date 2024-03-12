The Ambassador-designate of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of Seychelles, Ms. Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, on Monday 11th March 2024 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Minister Radegonde expressed Seychelles’ interest in having the existing visa waiver with Ethiopia, extended to ordinary passports.

The two diplomats also discussed cooperation in air services. Minister Radegonde commended Ethiopia’s national airline, Ethiopian Airlines for their daily flights between Mahe and Addis, and expressed his hope for enhanced cooperation between the two parties.

Ambassador-designate Yimenu, who described the relations between the two countries as strong, said that she will be focusing on agreements which are ongoing during her tenure as well as areas of common interest, such as tourism, environment and investment.