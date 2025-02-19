The Republic of Seychelles has officially assumed the Chairpersonship of the Contact Group on Illicit Maritime Activities (CGIMA) from the Republic of Kenya in a formal handover ceremony held at Eden Bleu Hotel, Mahé, Seychelles, on 18th February 2025.

Seychelles and Kenya formalised the handover of the CGIMA Chairpersonship through their respective addresses. Major General Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces of the Republic of Seychelles, and Brigadier Mohammed Shee Shemote, Fleet Commander of the Kenyan Navy, both emphasised the importance of continuity in regional maritime security efforts. Their statements reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to fostering cooperation, strengthening maritime governance, and addressing emerging threats in the Indian Ocean region.

As CGIMA Chair, Seychelles will prioritise engagement, collaboration, and transparency within key regional and global mechanisms, including the Djibouti Code of Conduct and the Indian Ocean Commission, to reinforce maritime security governance. Seychelles also aims to promote structured engagement among maritime security actors and align CGIMA’s objectives with key international initiatives, such as the United Nations Ocean Conference and the Our Ocean Conference.

Under Seychelles’ leadership, CGIMA is entering a new phase of strategic collaboration and coordinated action, further strengthening its role in regional and global maritime security efforts.