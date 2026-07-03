State House Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Members of the Culture Reform Council.

The Culture Reform Council will serve as a temporary advisory body with a two-year mandate to provide strategic direction for the reform and development of Seychelles' cultural sector.

Its mandate is to:

  • Develop a strategic framework for the cultural sector.
  • Advise on cultural policies, programmes, and institutional reforms.
  • Identify opportunities for the development of cultural and creative industries.
  • Recommend sustainable funding mechanisms for the cultural sector.
  • Guide the preservation and promotion of Seychelles' cultural heritage, particularly the Moutya, in line with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization 2003 Convention.
  • Submit recommendations and a final report to Government on the future direction of the cultural sector.

The Members of the Council are as follows:

Dr Penda Choppy                                     Chairperson

Dr Odile De Comarmond                           Vice-Chairperson

Amb Patrick Victor                                    Member

Mr Ziggy Adam                                         Member

Mr Allen Comettant                                   Member

Mr Jean-Marc Volcy                                   Member

Ms Ruth Barbe                                          Member

Ms Isis Rath                                              Member

Mr Bertin Telemaque                                 Member

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.