The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Members of the Culture Reform Council.
The Culture Reform Council will serve as a temporary advisory body with a two-year mandate to provide strategic direction for the reform and development of Seychelles' cultural sector.
Its mandate is to:
- Develop a strategic framework for the cultural sector.
- Advise on cultural policies, programmes, and institutional reforms.
- Identify opportunities for the development of cultural and creative industries.
- Recommend sustainable funding mechanisms for the cultural sector.
- Guide the preservation and promotion of Seychelles' cultural heritage, particularly the Moutya, in line with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization 2003 Convention.
- Submit recommendations and a final report to Government on the future direction of the cultural sector.
The Members of the Council are as follows:
Dr Penda Choppy Chairperson
Dr Odile De Comarmond Vice-Chairperson
Amb Patrick Victor Member
Mr Ziggy Adam Member
Mr Allen Comettant Member
Mr Jean-Marc Volcy Member
Ms Ruth Barbe Member
Ms Isis Rath Member
Mr Bertin Telemaque Member
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.