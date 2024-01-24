The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Financial Services Authority (FSA).

Mr Patrick Payet has been re-appointed as Chairperson and Mr Muhammad Saley has been appointed as the new Vice-Chairperson of the FSA Board.

The other Board Members are:

Mr Randolf Samson, CEO/Member (ex-officio)

Mrs Seylina Joymon, Member

Ms Kahaki Jere, Member

Mr Robert Stravens, Member

Mrs Samanta Esparon, Member

Mrs Anne Rosette, Member

Mr Richard Rampal, Member

The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 21st January, 2024.

Mrs Audrey Pothin will also join the Board as a Member with effect from the 19th February, 2024.

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.