The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Financial Services Authority (FSA).
Mr Patrick Payet has been re-appointed as Chairperson and Mr Muhammad Saley has been appointed as the new Vice-Chairperson of the FSA Board.
The other Board Members are:
- Mr Randolf Samson, CEO/Member (ex-officio)
- Mrs Seylina Joymon, Member
- Ms Kahaki Jere, Member
- Mr Robert Stravens, Member
- Mrs Samanta Esparon, Member
- Mrs Anne Rosette, Member
- Mr Richard Rampal, Member
The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 21st January, 2024.
Mrs Audrey Pothin will also join the Board as a Member with effect from the 19th February, 2024.
The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.