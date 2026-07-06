The High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Zambia to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Alfred Musemuna, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure on Monday 6 July 2026 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy ahead of his accreditation ceremony.

Minister Faure began by thanking the Zambian government for the excellent cooperation the two countries share in the field of education, whereby Zambian teachers are contributing to the education of pupils in the public system. He expressed the government’s interest in expanding cooperation in this domain.

He also noted that Seychelles and Zambia had signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that were currently inactive, including one in the field of tourism. He expressed a desire to revitalise cooperation in this sector, which would facilitate exchanges and promote the sharing of ideas, expertise and best practices within the tourism industry.

High Commissioner-designate Musemuna welcomed Minister Faure’s proposal, noting that enhanced cooperation through joint marketing initiatives and improved air connectivity would yield significant benefits for both countries.

Minister Faure also pointed out that cooperation in the fields of agriculture and trade could be looked into by both countries, whereby Seychelles could greatly benefit from Zambia’s vast, fertile agricultural lands and bovine industry which produces quality meat to ensure food security. Environment and Climate change were also on the agenda, where the two diplomats discussed their respective countries’ efforts in finding more sustainable energy sources other than fossil fuels.

Minister Faure appealed to the Zambian government to assist in advocating for the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), noting that Zambia itself, as a landlocked country, suffered from its own kind of vulnerabilities. The Minister noted that although Seychelles had a high GDP per capita, it easily suffered from external shocks and that economic recovery from these shocks was slow.

Also on the agenda, was the two countries’ involvement in regional organisations such as the SADC, COMESA and the African Union, the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Zambia, and consular and diaspora engagement in each other’s respective countries.