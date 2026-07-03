The Senior Military Official and Defense Attaché for Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles, Commander Michelle Calarasu, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure on Wednesday 1 July 2026 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Commander Calarasu began by thanking the Government of Seychelles for inviting the Topside United States Navy Band to participate in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations, where they played alongside the Seychelles National Band and the United Arab Emirates Band during the National Day Parade.

Commander Calarasu also took the opportunity to thank the Government and brief the Minister on the recent signing of the U.S. Department of Defense’s State Partnership Programme (SPP) between the Seychelles Defence Forces and the New Mexico National Guard. The SPP aims to connect the U.S. National Guard with partner countries to support security cooperation and develop strong partnerships in the fields of maritime security, disaster preparedness and capacity building.

Minister Faure noted that the Government of Seychelles was appreciative of the strong collaboration between the USA and Seychelles in the field of maritime security. They also discussed upcoming maritime security initiatives including the upcoming plenary session of the Contact Group on Illicit Maritime Activities (CGIMA) taking place at the end of this month in Mauritius, as well as pending agreements which would benefit both countries.