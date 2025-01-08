The Principal Minister, Mr. Jean-François Ferrari, received Mr. Raila Odinga from Kenya at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on Wednesday 8th January 2025 to discuss the latter’s candidature for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

During the meeting, Mr. Odinga outlined his vision and priorities that would guide his candidacy for the position of Chairperson of the AUC for the term 2025-2029.

Principal Minister Ferrari thanked Mr. Odinga for personally visiting Seychelles to present his candidacy and pointed out that Seychelles is giving due importance to the upcoming elections. He emphasised certain issues that the AUC should also include in its development agenda, such as challenges facing the African island states. He reiterated that the country will support the candidate whom it believes will transform the AUC and meet the aspirations of its member states.

The election of the Chairperson and the Deputy Chairperson for the AUC will take place in February 2025 during the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.