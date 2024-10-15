Several Memorandums of Understanding in various fields such as Tourism, Health, Fisheries and Aquaculture were amongst the principal points of discussion of the meeting held on Monday, October 14, 2024, between Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, the Principal Secretary for the Foreign Affairs Department, and H.E. Mrs. Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, the High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Ghana to Seychelles.

The meeting also discussed the forthcoming commemoration of the 100th anniversary of King Prempeh’s return from exile in Seychelles, which is also a remembrance of the deep historical link between the two countries.

The two diplomats also touched on the upcoming Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting, which will take next week in Samoa.

H.E. Mrs. Ashietey-Odunton will present her credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday 15th October 2024.