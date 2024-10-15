On Monday, 14 October 2024, H.E. Nicola Brennan-Brugha, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Ireland to the Republic of Seychelles, met with Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, the Principal Secretary for the Foreign Affairs, to discuss bilateral related issues ahead of her Accreditation.

Among the issues discussed were collaboration in the field of tourism as well as the conclusion of the General Cooperation Agreement.

The two diplomats acknowledged the collaboration between the two countries in international fora, especially regarding issues related to Small Island Developing States and climate change. H.E. Brennan-Brugha expressed her eagerness to address issues of mutual interest in the upcoming Seychelles – European Union (EU) Partnership Dialogue this week.

Present at the meeting were also Mrs. Sherin Francis, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, and other officials in the Foreign Affairs Department.