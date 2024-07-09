This morning, Her Excellency Mrs. Maria Manuela Dos Santos Lucas, the new High Commissioner of Mozambique to Seychelles, presented her credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House.

President Ramkalawan welcomed and congratulated High Commissioner Lucas on her accreditation. He expressed his satisfaction with the longstanding cordial friendship and mutual commitment between Seychelles and Mozambique, which have flourished since the establishment of diplomatic relations in August 1983.

Her Excellency, Mrs. Dos Santos Lucas, conveyed the best wishes of the President of Mozambique to the people of the Seychelles on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of independence in June 2024. The new High Commissioner also reaffirmed her government’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries during her tenure.

Discussions included the expansion of cooperation in areas such as tourism, agriculture, fishing, and culture. Proposals were also tabled to explore further collaboration possibilities, particularly in combating illegal narcotics trades affecting both countries.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, High Commissioner Dos Santos Lucas expressed her honour at being accredited to Seychelles and her desire to explore new opportunities for cooperation for the benefit of both the people of Seychelles and Mozambique.

Her Excellency Mrs. Maria Manuela Dos Santos Lucas will be based in Pretoria, South Africa.