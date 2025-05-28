Roger Brown, CEO of Nigerian independent oil and gas company Seplat Energy, has been confirmed as a speaker at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. His participation underscores Nigeria’s gas-led strategy to drive industrialization, boost power generation and attract investment across the energy value chain.

In recent years, Seplat Energy has solidified its position as a key enabler of Nigeria’s just energy transition, advancing low-carbon oil and gas developments that unlock value for local communities. The company recently announced plans to revive over 400 idle oil wells across 11 blocks, is advancing the $650 million ANOH Gas Processing Plant – slated to produce 300 million cubic feet per day – and has ramped up output through its $1.28 billion acquisition of energy major ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited. The deal, which received federal approval in 2024, effectively tripled Seplat Energy’s production volume and secured major stakes in prolific onshore and shallow water assets.

Marking a significant step forward in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Seplat Energy’s acquisition of Mobile Producing Nigeria Unlimited in 2024 saw the company gain a 40% interest in four oil mining leases and associated infrastructure, including the Qua Iboe oil terminal. Additionally, Seplat Energy assumed at 51% stake in the Bonny River natural gas liquids recovery plant. These strategic additions are expected to significantly enhance Seplat Energy’s production capacity and operational capabilities, solidifying its role as a major player in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

In Q1, 2025, Seplat Energy reported a 350% year-on-year revenue increase to $809.3 million, fueled by higher hydrocarbon volumes and robust gas sales. The company is currently producing over 131,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and has maintained over 11 million man-hours without a lost-time injury, demonstrating its operational excellence and safety culture. Seplat Energy’s financial strength and strategic positioning have also enabled generous shareholder returns, including a 28% dividend increase for Q1, 2025.

As Nigeria pursues a future powered by natural gas and homegrown innovation, Brown’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 is expected to showcase emerging opportunities for independence energy companies in West Africa. During the event, Brown is expected to explore how the country is leveraging its vast reserves – over 200 trillion cubic feet – to secure energy for its population and position itself as a gas powerhouse in Africa.

“Seplat Energy’s expansion of its gas portfolio, infrastructure investments and acquisition strategy serve as a blueprint for sustainable, inclusive growth, The company’s aggressive investment and development strategy is expected to unlock significant value for Nigeria, as the country seeks to unlock the true potential of its oil and gas reserves,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.