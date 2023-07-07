Senegal’s Minister of Petroleum and Energies, H.E. Aissatou Sophie Gladima, will join a strong slate of regional energy ministers at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://AngolaOilandGas.com) – returning for its fourth edition from September 13-14 in Luanda.

H.E. Minister Gladima is expected to deliver a keynote speech, and through her participation in various panels, will drive discussions around strategies for monetizing offshore gas and the role regional collaboration plays in Africa’s energy future.

H.E. Minister Gladima’s participation at this important event could not come at a better time. On the oil front, Senegal is on the precipice of achieving a significant milestone, with first oil production anticipated at the 100,000 barrel-per-day Sangomar development late this year. Led by Woodside Energy in collaboration with Senegalese National Oil Company Petrosen, the total recoverable oil reserves are measured at 500 million barrels and the project is set to significantly improve energy security for the high demand market. Sangomar will position Senegal as an African oil producer.

Meanwhile, on the gas front, the first phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, developed by Senegal and Mauritania collaboratively, is also set to see first gas this year, bringing 2.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to the market. Led by energy majors bp and Kosmos Energy, the project is a testament to the role regional collaboration plays in developing large-scale projects and has made a strong case for investment in Africa’s deep-offshore basins.

Various other projects are also in the pipeline including the 15 trillion cubic feet Yakaar-Teranga development (in its feasibility stage) while untapped offshore acreage offers lucrative opportunities for explorers.

As the country’s energy market grows, Senegal stands to learn a great deal from Angola – a major oil and gas producer itself. Angola has enjoyed a long history of successful oil projects covering the entire value chain. The country also has a strong slate of new projects currently in the pipeline, including three new refinery developments, a series of upstream drilling campaigns and various pipeline projects. In 2023, Angola is the biggest oil producer in Africa.

Similarly, on the gas front, Angola pioneered African LNG through its 5.2 mtpa Angola LNG project. Just last month the project celebrated its 400th cargo shipment, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of first delivery. As Senegal progresses towards first LNG shipment, insight gained from Angola will be instrumental in ensuring the West African country maximizes the benefits of first gas.

“We are proud to announce the participation of H.E. Minister Gladima at this year’s AOG event. We have been excitedly watching Senegal progress towards first oil and gas and consider this year to be pivotal in the country’s journey towards a secure energy future. Angola, as an oil and gas heavyweight, offers valuable expertise and we look forward to the discussions that will be led by both H.E. Minister Gladima and Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, H.E. Diamantino Azevedo,” stated Stephanie Benjamin, International Conference Director at Energy Capital&Power (ECP) – organizer of the AOG conference.

All these projects and more will be further unpacked during this year’s AOG conference, with the respective petroleum ministers of Angola and Senegal leading discussions around African oil and gas. The conference serves as the premier platform for engagement, dialogue and deals, and will facilitate new investment into both the Angolan and Senegalese energy sectors.

