On the back of a series of oil and gas milestones reached in 2025, Senegal’s Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines Birame Soulèye Diop has joined the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition – taking place in Dakar from December 8–10, 2025. During the event, Minister Diop is expected to share insight into how ongoing energy developments are shaping regional dynamics and how future investments will cement Senegal’s position as a hub for investment and industrialization.

Following the start of the Sangomar oilfield project in 2024 and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) development in 2025, Senegal is turning towards the next phases of its energy development. This includes bringing GTA to full operational capacity while advancing the project’s second phase, which will increase output to five million tons per annum. Meanwhile, under the government’s development plan Senegal Vision 2050, Senegal is actively seeking potential partners to join the national oil company Petrosen and international oil company Kosmos Energy in developing the deep‑water offshore gas field Yakaar‑Teranga - estimated at about 25 trillion cubic feet of advantaged gas‑in‑place.

To support future investments, the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines has been modernizing the oil and gas sector while fostering conditions for industrial growth across the country. The government announced in October 2025 that it is currently reviewing all its codes - including investment, fiscal, gas, oil, mining and electricity – to create a stable framework that encourages investors while preserving indigenous rights. The review is expected to entice foreign expenditure by improving the business climate for global operators.

Midstream infrastructure also represents a key development focus for the Ministry. The state-owned Réseau Gazier du Sénégal is spearheading the construction of a 400 km national gas pipeline network, valued at $1 billion, to link offshore fields - namely GTA and Yakaar-Teranga - to power plants and industrial hubs across the country. Designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year, the network will facilitate the conversion of existing power plants from fuel oil and coal to natural gas, significantly reducing both costs and emissions. The project is being rolled out in five segments, including an initial 85 km northern section already under development and additional phases currently in tender.

The Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines also aims to attract investment into downstream projects that can accelerate Senegal’s path toward industrialization. The state-owned Société Africaine de Raffinage (SAR) currently refines around 1.5 million tons of crude oil per year, but its SAR 2.0 expansion project seeks to add an additional 4 million tons annually by 2029, bringing total capacity to 5.5 million tons per year. With an estimated investment of $2 billion–$5 billion, this development is designed to meet domestic fuel demand and position Senegal as a regional exporter of refined petroleum products across West Africa.

“Ongoing project developments underscore Senegal’s growing role as a hub for energy investment within the MSGBC region,” said Sandra Jeque, Project Director, Energy Capital&Power. “Minister Diop’s participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference will be instrumental in connecting high-impact projects with strategic investors, thereby supporting the next phase of the country’s energy development.”

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sector. Visit www.MSGBCOilGasAndPower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.