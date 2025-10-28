The Senegal-UK Chamber of Commerce (SENUKCHAM) will participate as a Strategic Partner at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition, taking place from December 9-10 in Dakar. As the MSGBC region cements its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing energy frontiers, the Chamber’s involvement underscores the expanding role of UK engagement across West Africa’s energy and extractive industries.

In partnership with the British Embassy in Dakar, SENUKCHAM helped launch the British Chamber of Commerce in Senegal in June 2025, marking a key milestone in strengthening bilateral commercial relations. The Chamber serves as a key conduit for UK firms seeking to enter the Senegalese market, while also supporting Senegalese enterprises looking to expand into the UK.

British companies continue to play a pivotal role in Senegal’s energy transformation, led by energy major bp, operator and lead partner of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project – a landmark cross-border development shared with Mauritania. Jointly executed by bp, Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH, the project reached a major milestone with first LNG exports in April 2025, marking the start of full-scale production. Phase 1 of the GTA project is expected to deliver approximately 2.4 million tons of LNG per year.

Beyond Senegal, the UK’s footprint continues to grow across the region. In Mauritania, bp is advancing gas exploration and exploring large-scale green hydrogen production, positioning the country as a future clean energy hub. Meanwhile, in Guinea-Conakry, London-based Rio Tinto is leading the development of the Simandou iron ore project – one of the world’s largest untapped deposits – with production slated to commence by late 2025. Additionally, AngloGold Ashanti, a UK-linked miner, continues operations at the Siguiri gold mine, a cornerstone of Guinea-Conakry’s mining output.

SENUKCHAM’s Strategic Partnership with MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 aligns with its mission to expand UK business participation in West Africa’s energy and industrial sectors. By connecting policymakers, investors and enterprises from both regions, the Chamber aims to leverage the Dakar platform to showcase British expertise, promote sustainable energy cooperation and strengthen regional economic ties across Mauritania, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry.

“The UK has played an important role in shaping Senegal and the wider MSGBC region’s energy landscape – from pioneering LNG developments to advancing new frontiers in hydrogen and mining,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director at Energy Capital&Power. “This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to fostering sustainable growth, international collaboration and cross-border investment across West Africa’s energy sector.”

