Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has launched the Eighth Episode of their First-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program is currently broadcasting on KTN Home in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

It has also been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne &TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Mibawa Limited (Malawi), Defi Media (Mauritius), AYV TV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda), ZNBC TV (Zambia) and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program will soon be broadcast on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe. “Our Africa” TV Program is also currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (http://apo-opa.co/3YWEdhN), Instagram (http://apo-opa.co/3YSVqst), X (http://apo-opa.co/46ZfStU) and YouTube (http://apo-opa.co/3Aycdae)) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (http://apo-opa.co/4fTcNPW), Instagram (http://apo-opa.co/4fUlXM3), X (http://apo-opa.co/4fTotlB) and YouTube (http://apo-opa.co/4fPdPMN)).

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here:

https://apo-opa.co/46R5YdL

The theme for the Eighth Episode is Sustainability is a Shared Responsibility.

Watch the Eighth Episode promo here:

https://apo-opa.co/4fQWRh7

Watch the Eighth Episode here:

https://apo-opa.co/3ABsY4s

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “Firstly, I would like to thank the audience for their continuous positive and encouraging response to ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’. We have also been receiving an amazing response on our social media from audiences across the globe, this is very heartening and makes me very happy. With this episode, we aim to raise awareness about sustainability and environmental protection through our ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ community. I strongly believe that media, fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good and can raise awareness about issues such as Diabetes Awareness, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, stopping FGM, stopping GBV, Supporting Girl Education and women empowerment, among other social and health issues affecting the continent. Together we can create a culture shift.”

“Sustainable Fashion is a term that is increasingly used these days, as we all become aware of the serious environmental impact of our clothes. I feel so proud that the local fashion industry across Africa is exploring new sustainable solutions, and tapping into more traditional ones, that will enable them financially and protect the environment” added Senator, Dr. Rasha.

Globally, the textile and clothing sector is one of the largest segments of the economy, contributing almost $2.4 trillion to manufacturing and employing close to 300 million people across the world. Fashion makes a sizeable contribution to climate change. The fashion industry accounts for about 8-10% of global carbon emissions, and nearly 20% of wastewater. This means that the fashion industry consumes more energy than both aviation and shipping combined.

Sustainable Fashion is a term for clothes that are created and consumed in a way that can be, quite literally, sustained, while protecting both the environment and those producing garments. This is the reason cutting CO2 emissions, addressing overproduction, reducing pollution and waste, supporting biodiversity, and ensuring that garment workers are paid a fair wage and have safe working conditions, are all crucial to the scope of sustainability.

The eighth episode featured Nana Kwabena Anoff, African Artist in Sustainable Art, who displayed his unique and remarkable art pieces made up of sustainable materials; Dr. Sabrina Devi Ramamy Iranah, Director of Fashion and Design Institute, Mauritius and Jean Luc Emile, Managing Editor, Defimedia Group, Mauritius. Young Fashion Designers from Mauritius – Desire Cedric Vincent and Deena Appaddo are also featured, who showcased their recyclable fashion designs with messages on environmental sustainability during this episode.

Senator, Dr. Rasha further explained, “At Merck Foundation we strongly believe that young people have numerous untapped capabilities. We wish to unleash such capabilities which would empower and enable them to lead the sustainable development and Green Environmental Agenda for their countries and encourage others to lead a sustainable lifestyle and adapt to the impact of climate change. “Sustainability is a Shared Responsibility”.

“I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Watch Episode 1 here: https://apo-opa.co/3SYD19M

Watch Episode 2 here: https://apo-opa.co/3YOkAbK

Watch Episode 3 here: https://apo-opa.co/46ZfThs

Watch Episode 4 here: https://apo-opa.co/4fPPAy7

Watch Episode 5 here: https://apo-opa.co/4fWzUcj

Watch Episode 6 here: https://apo-opa.co/4ctSIgc

Watch Episode 7 here: https://apo-opa.co/3YU6Uw2

