The Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Mineral Resources will, from today, conduct an oversight visit to Alexkor in Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape.
This oversight visit aims to address problems surrounding the Richtersveld Cedar Hub Land Claim, which has significant implications for the Richtersveld community and the restoration of land rights lost due to historical diamond mining activities in the region. The Richtersveld Cedar Hub Land Claim, one of the largest in South Africa's history, has resulted in the community regaining approximately 195 000 hectares of land. This includes a share in the Richtersveld National Park and a 49% stake in a diamond-mining joint venture with Alexkor, alongside development funding for housing.
A vital aspect of the settlement was the establishment of the Richtersveld Community Property Association (CPA) to manage community assets, alongside two trusts and various subsidiaries. Over a decade since the settlement, several requirements outlined in the deed remain unfulfilled, prompting the need for this oversight visit.
Chairperson of the committee, Mr Mpho Modise, said previous engagements and oversight by the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly committees have identified outstanding actions required from government departments and local authorities.
Mr Modise said the reports highlight challenges faced by the local municipality regarding service delivery in the former mining town of Alexander Bay. Issues include:
- Dysfunctionality within the CPA
- Delays in electricity service connections in Alexander Bay
- Operational challenges for agricultural businesses transferred to the CPA
- Unsatisfactory environmental rehabilitation of mined areas falling within the settlement of Alexander Bay or on land returned to the members of the CPA.
During the 7th parliamentary term, the committee has been approached by various stakeholders to resolve ongoing issues with the mining joint venture and to assist the CPA in securing the final transfer of funds owed by Alexkor for payment of the long-standing rental agreement.
During the week-long oversight, the committee will convene meetings with all relevant stakeholders to establish a timeline for completing outstanding actions. Where timelines are lacking and previous provincial task teams have set deadlines, the committee will engage responsible parties to understand the challenges affecting the implementation of the deed settlement.
Attached please find the programme of the oversight https://tinyurl.com/7mzuj4jy