The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Owerri Operations Office, participated in A One Day Security Sensitization Workshop held in Owerri, Imo State by different security agencies in the State on Friday 12th May, 2023.

The Assistant Director NIMASA, Mr. Obinna Obi in his address highlighted the security challenges bedeviling the country and Imo state in particular and urged the participants to make meaningful contributions on ways to improve security situations in the state.

The head NEMA Owerri Operations Office ably represented by Mr Oramalu Quintus explained the importance of synergy and proactiveness among security agencies and the need to minimize interagency rivalries which puts the security agencies in the bad light. He encouraged all to be committed at all time to do what is expected of them before accessing people at the helm of affairs as causing decay in the system.

The participants during the workshop include: Nigerian army, Nigerian Police, Immigration Services, Federal Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, NSCDC, Nigerian Correctional Service and the media.