The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) (www.AfricaScot.com), a membership organisation seeking to facilitate commercial success by connecting Scotland and Africa, and APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, are pleased to announce a partnership in terms of which APO Group will provide strategic communications support to SABA in its activities aimed at fostering business relations and facilitating trade between Scotland and the African continent.

Strategic partnerships between Africa and Scotland are opening new markets in several sectors. The latter’s expertise in renewable energy has seen Scottish businesses active (https://apo-opa.co/4iFLhG6) in 72 countries, including African nations such as Burundi, Cabo Verde, and Mozambique. Collaborations between Scottish universities and African institutions (https://apo-opa.co/4kHgnyU) focus on research, capacity building and knowledge exchange, and there is growing interest in technological collaborations, particularly in areas such as fintech, health tech and agritech.

Turning Scotland-Africa Connections into Commercial Success

SABA was established in response to a need by both African and Scottish stakeholders for streamlined, secure engagement with potential trade and investment partners on the continent. It aims to help deliver tangible commercial outputs that benefit African countries and Scottish companies and institutions by making executing opportunities easier for both sides. With an in-depth understanding of African sectoral needs in the energy, agriculture, education, healthcare, fintech, and other industries, and insight into Scotland’s strengths and capabilities in these sectors, SABA works closely with members, African governments, and its partners and local network to help identify, research, and define specific opportunities and potential funding options.

“At SABA, we are committed to building meaningful connections that drive commercial success for Scotland and Africa. Our partnership with APO Group is a key step in amplifying our aims, ensuring that the opportunities we create reach the right audiences and have a lasting impact. With APO Group’s deep expertise in strategic communications across the continent, we can better support our members and businesses in Scotland, showcase Scotland’s strengths in key sectors, and increase trade and investment that benefits businesses on both sides. Together, we are strengthening Scotland-Africa partnerships and unlocking new opportunities for collaboration and growth,” said SABA Chief Executive Officer, Frazer Lang.

A Commitment to Advancing Excellence in Africa

With a long-standing and accomplished track record of supporting global clients on the African continent, APO Group’s multilingual, multicultural team has extensive experience and expertise in navigating Africa’s complex media and business landscape. The collaboration with SABA aligns with the company’s vision of championing Africa’s narratives, amplifying Africa’s voices, and bridging Africa and the world.

Emphasising the two organisations’ mutual goal of promoting tangible business opportunities on the African continent, APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) said, “APO Group’s unrivalled network and ecosystem, strong media relationships, and strategic partnerships open doors to diverse markets across Africa. With a shared commitment to showcasing the continent’s innovation and opportunities for economic growth, and telling the many positive stories that exist, our 360-degree consultancy approach brings the best of APO Group to SABA. We look forward to working with SABA to increase Africa's visibility in the global business landscape while strengthening Scotland’s position as a key player in African economic development.”

In addition to initiatives like the recently launched SABA Briefings (https://apo-opa.co/3FjOGMA), aimed at equipping Scottish businesses with the tools, information, and support to successfully enter and thrive in African markets, SABA offers a diverse range of Africa-focused events (https://apo-opa.co/3XEGwo8) and trade missions to increase trade, collaboration, and business opportunities between Scotland and African markets. APO Group will work with SABA to maximise these opportunities.

“At SABA, our mission is to make doing business in Africa easier and more effective for Scottish companies. This partnership with APO Group will strengthen our ability to support our members as they navigate the opportunities across the continent. By enhancing our reach and engagement through APO Group, we can better connect Scottish and African businesses in these key markets,” added Seona Shand, Chief Operating Officer at SABA.

