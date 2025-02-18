The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) (www.AfricaScot.com) is launching SABA Briefings, a new initiative designed to equip Scottish businesses with the tools, information and support to successfully enter and thrive in African markets.

The SABA Briefings will also serve as a platform for African businesses to better understand and explore the expertise and innovation offered by Scottish companies.

Since Africa presents vast opportunities across many sectors, SABA Briefings will be a valuable resource for businesses looking to expand globally. The series will cover key topics such as accessing support from UK Export Finance (UKEF) – helping businesses de-risk investment and access finance for international projects; opportunities in specific sectors – nailing growth sectors like renewable energy, agriculture, blue economy&maritime and education&skills training, so that the capabilities of companies are aligned with demand.

In addition, discussions around overcoming financial and regulatory challenges, providing guidance on management of foreign exchange, taxation and compliance, local content requirements and employment quotas as well as market entry strategies giving insights on securing good local partners or agents, deal structuring and the governance and bureaucracy.

In order to ensure the success and viability of this monthly series of briefings, SABA is actively looking for sponsorship from businesses keen on being at the forefront of helping support Scottish-African trade relationships. Sponsoring the SABA Briefings presents a unique opportunity for companies to position themselves as leaders of international business with access to high-quality networks and market intelligence firsthand.

“Scottish businesses often come to us with the same pressing questions – How do we find the right local partners? What funding is available? How do we navigate regulations and mitigate risks? With the SABA Briefings, we’re bringing the experts to the table to get straight to the answers. This series will cut through the noise and give businesses the practical insights they need to take action and succeed in African markets” said Seona Shand, Chief Operating Officer at SABA. "With the support of our sponsors and partners, SABA Briefings will become a driver of trade and investment, creating tangible business opportunities between Scotland and Africa.”

