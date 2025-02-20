The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) (www.AfricaScot.com) is excited to announce a trade mission to Kenya to explore new business opportunities for Scottish companies and institutions, supported by the Scottish Government. This mission will take place from 12-16th May and will focus on key sectors that promise mutual growth and innovation.

One of our key sectors of focus will be around exploring opportunities in both traditional and innovative energy solutions; our delegates will hear about how they can help enhance energy security and efficiency through strategic partnerships and technological advancements. As Kenya leads East Africa in renewable energy production, Scottish companies specialising in wind, solar, geothermal and tidal energy will have the chance to find out more about the opportunities in country.

Building on the strong educational links between Scotland and Africa, the delegation will explore opportunities around vocational training, skills development, and university partnerships to empower the next generation.

With Kenya’s extensive coastline and rich marine resources, the maritime and blue economy sectors offer vast potential. Our mission will explore sustainable practices in aquaculture, fisheries, marine transport and port logistics and infrastructure to boost economic growth while preserving marine ecosystems.

Seona Shand, Chief Operating Officer at SABA, said: “SABA’S trade mission to Kenya will feature a comprehensive and engaging programme designed to maximise the benefits for our participants. We’ll be hosting B2B meetings, round tables, site visits, networking and receptions providing supreme opportunities for them to win new business.”

Scottish businesses should be interested in the Kenyan market – one of Africa’s fastest growing economies with a diverse and resilient economic base, as the largest economy in East Africa it serves as a gateway to a regional market of over 450 million people.

The country is a leader in renewable energy, with over 90% of its electricity coming from renewable sources such as geothermal, wind and solar power. In addition, its growing youth population places high demand on quality education and skills development. With Scotland’s globally respected higher education institutions and training providers, opportunities are abundant for leveraging talent in a pool primed for innovation.

Frazer Lang, Chief Executive at SABA, added: “We are pleased to be organising this trade mission to Kenya, a country with immense potential and a shared vision for sustainable growth. This mission represents a significant step towards strengthening our economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration. Scottish businesses can not only drive their international growth but contribute to transformative changes in one of Africa’s most vibrant markets. Our thanks go to the Scottish Government for supporting SABA to help Scottish businesses in this market.”

Any Kenyan businesses interested in meeting with the Scottish delegation from the aforementioned sectors are encouraged to get directly in touch with the team from SABA, along with those interested in sponsoring or partnering with SABA.

For more information, please contact:

Frazer Lang

Chief Executive

Scottish Africa Business Association

E: frazer.lang@africascot.com

Seona Shand

Chief Operating Officer

Scottish Africa Business Association

E: seona.shand@africascot.com

About the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA):

SABA is the preeminent non-political, Africa focussed, members trade organisation with an unrivalled board of experienced directors which promotes trade, investment and knowledge sharing between Scotland’s world class expertise and Africa’s priority sectors including energy, agriculture, the blue economy, healthcare, skills training and education by leveraging extensive commercial, trade, political and government contacts across Scotland and Africa.

As part of this, our team organises private meetings, round tables, seminars, conferences, global trade missions and offers market research, intelligence sharing and consultancy services.