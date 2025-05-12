The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) (www.AfricaScot.com) is delighted to announce its upcoming event, “SABA Briefing: Unlocking Global Opportunities with SDI,” taking place on 29th May, 2025.

This important online briefing, delivered in partnership with Scottish Development International (SDI), will offer Scottish businesses practical insights into accessing and expanding in African markets — some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic economies in the world.

With increasing demand across sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, agritech and maritime, Africa represents a major opportunity for Scottish companies with the ambition and capability to expand globally. From its growing middle class to its thriving innovation hubs, the continent offers diverse commercial prospects that align closely with Scotland’s world-class strengths.

The briefing will provide expert guidance on market entry, highlight real-world success stories and offer networking opportunities with peers and industry specialists.

Frazer Lang, CEO of SABA, commented: “At SABA, we believe that partnerships are at the heart of meaningful and sustainable international growth. We’re proud to work alongside Scottish Development International and other valued partners to deliver our SABA Briefings, which give Scottish companies the insights, connections and confidence they need to succeed in African markets. Africa is full of opportunity, but success comes from understanding local contexts, building trusted relationships and collaborating with the right partners. This event is the perfect starting point for companies looking to explore these dynamic markets.”

Scottish businesses of all sizes and sectors are encouraged to sign up for this free event to better understand the commercial potential across Africa and how to navigate opportunities effectively.

Register here: https://apo-opa.co/4jNIfAD

About the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA):

SABA is the preeminent non-political, Africa focussed, members trade organisation with an unrivalled board of experienced directors which promotes trade, investment and knowledge sharing between Scotland’s world class expertise and Africa’s priority sectors including energy, agriculture, the blue economy, healthcare, skills training and education by leveraging extensive commercial, trade, political and government contacts across Scotland and Africa.

As part of this, our team organises private meetings, round tables, seminars, conferences, global trade missions and offers market research, intelligence sharing and consultancy services.