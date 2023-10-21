Foreign Ministry of Oman


His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, arrived in the Arab Republic of Egypt to head the delegation of the Sultanate of Oman at the Cairo Peace Summit.

The Summit which will be held later today in the New Administrative Capital in Cairo, will discuss recent developments, the future of the Palestinian issue and the peace process.

His Highness is accompanied by an official delegation that includes: Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Foreign Minister; Dr Said Al Saqri, Economy Minister and Abdullah bin Nasser Alrahbi, Oman's Ambassador to Egypt and its permanent representative at the League of Arab States.

