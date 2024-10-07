The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) is delighted to congratulate Mr. Samson Arega on his appointment as Group Vice President of Customer Experience at Ethiopian Airlines.

Mr. Arega’s previous roles include Area Manager in Canada, where he served as an active leader in The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, including as keynote speaker at the Africa Accelerating 2021 (http://apo-opa.co/4eQ9MyD) conference opened by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among numerous high-profile engagements.

“Samson Arega’s leadership demonstrates why Ethiopian Airlines is crucial to not only Canada-Africa trade and investment, but is emblematic of the incredible success and potential within the African continent,” said Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

Mr. Arega’s previous roles include Regional Director for Sales&Services in the United States, among a range of positions since 2014 when he joined the airline as a college trainee. Today, he holds a BA Degree in International Trade&Investment Management from Adama Science and Technology University, an MSc Degree in Integrated Marketing Management (IMC) from the University of Mississippi, USA, received a certification from the London Business School’s Leadership Excellence Programme and holds the Credential of Readiness Diploma from Harvard Business School, in Business Analytics, Economics for Managers, and Financial Accounting.

“Given Mr. Arega’s success and global leadership experience over the past decade, it is no wonder he has been recognized for his ability to drive transformative growth, elevate customer satisfaction, and steer complex operations in highly competitive markets,” added Bloor

“The year-on-year growth of Ethiopian Airlines reflects its ability to not just keep up with Africa’s growth potential - but to serve as a key driving force of Africa’s development and global trade” says Mr. Arega – a point he has made in addresses to international audiences. “This remains a vital reality, because Africa is the world’s future growth engine and Ethiopian Airlines is pleased to serve at the heart of this success story for not just Africa, but markets around the world,” he added, reflecting on his latest appointment.

