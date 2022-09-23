Tope Shonubi, Co-founder and Executive Director of Sahara Group – a Nigeria-based leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 42 countries – will speak at the 2022 edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (https://www.AECWeek.com/) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector, which will take place from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town, as a speaker.

The participation of Shonubi at the continent’s biggest event for the energy sector is crucial in discussing solutions to critical industry challenges and highlighting opportunities across Africa’s expanding oil and gas industry.

As one of the top movers and shakers in Africa’s energy sector, Shonubi is courageously working towards optimizing the continent’s oil and gas upstream, mid-stream and downstream sectors to make energy poverty history by 2030.

Through his vast experience in energy project development, Shonubi has turned Sahara Energy not only into one of Nigeria's largest energy conglomerates but is one of Africa’s fastest growing hydrocarbon companies with a strong footprint in upstream operations in Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Shonubi’s eagerness to replicate Sahara Group’s success across the entire African continent – with the company now targeting to revamp markets such as South Sudan through improved oil and gas investments – is a strong testimony of the executive’s continued commitment to solve the continent’s burning issues including a lack of electricity access, fuel shortages and stalled economic growth.

With Shonubi advocating for Africa to implement collective approaches to maximize the potential of its energy sector for GDP growth, AEW 2022 serves as the ideal platform for Shonubi to share best practices to boosting the production and exploitation of the continent’s vast yet untapped hydrocarbon resources for energy security, independence, reliability and affordability.

“The Chamber is proud to be hosting Shonubi as a speaker at AEW 2022 to shape serious conversations around how Africa can address challenges including a lack of energy infrastructure and finance to accelerate and fast-track the development and exploitation of oil and gas resources to deliver a just and inclusive energy transition,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host Shonubi in high-level panel discussions and networking forums where the executive will provide an update on Sahara Energy’s current and future projects and how Africa can progress the development of its oil and gas industry.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.