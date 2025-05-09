Burundi had never seen anything like it before: on a Saturday in December 2022, 35-year-old Johari gave birth to six babies. She had been transferred from the southern town of Rumonge to the Kamenge Military Hospital in Bujumbura for specialized care.

“Everyone was astonished that day; it was unbelievable,” she recalled. “But I was the most amazed of all, seeing all my babies born alive. I thanked God for keeping me alive through it all.”

In recent years, Burundi has made steady progress towards improving maternal and child health. The percentage of pregnant women seeking antenatal care rose from 35.9% to 41.7% between 2021 and 2023. This improvement is due, in part, to increased awareness of the importance of antenatal consultations and skilled birth attendance.

World Health Organization (WHO) also supported the development of a self-care guide to help communities recognize danger signs, understand when to seek medical care, and know how to respond in the event of an emergency.

Further progress has been made to reduce maternal mortality. The number of women who lost their lives due to pregnancy-related complications fell from 334 to 299 per 100 000 live births between 2017 and 2023.

As part of its ongoing support to the government, particularly in the area of maternal and newborn health, WHO has also helped to upskill health personnel, provided essential supplies and equipment, and supported the development of key strategic documents.



“Interventions such as upgrading provider skills and supplying equipment have had a clear impact on the quality of care for mothers, pregnant women and children,” says Dr Ananie Ndacayisaba, Director of the National Reproductive Health Programme at Burundi’s Ministry of Public Health and AIDS Control. “We are seeing a real difference on the ground.”

Kamenge Military Hospital is one of the facilities that has directly benefited from this support. In 2023, WHO supplied the hospital with neonatal resuscitation kits, electric suction devices, incubators, children’s beds and mattresses, resuscitation beds, and a modern hybrid incinerator. This equipment was distributed across the neonatology, intensive care and gynaecology departments. The incinerator has also significantly improved the hospital’s medical waste management, contributing to greater patient safety.

In the neonatology department, unit head Dr Félicien Bivahagumye was part of the medical team that safely delivered Johari’s sextuplets. He expresses his gratitude for the new equipment, which he says has transformed care: “Between October 2024 and April 2025, we were able to successfully treat over 1200 newborns suffering from various birth complications.”

To further strengthen his expertise, Bivahagumye and a nurse from his team were awarded a one-month WHO-funded scholarship, supported by Japan. The training focused on the organization of neonatal care and the resuscitation of newborns, with a particular emphasis on non-invasive ventilation techniques.

“We learned a great deal that will enable us to better manage the challenges we face. While difficulties remain, we are now equipped to care for very premature babies,” he notes.

In normal circumstances, babies are born at term, between 37 and 42 weeks. Premature births are classified based on gestational age: extremely preterm (before 28 weeks), very preterm (28 to 32 weeks), and moderately preterm (32 to 37 weeks).

Philomène, a 35-year-old mother of six, was also referred to Kamenge Military Hospital after giving birth to a premature baby at just 31 weeks. Her newborn weighed only 1.2 kilograms.

“When we arrived at the hospital, I had no hope my son would survive,” she recalls. “But I was warmly received, and the doctors took exceptional care of him.”

More broadly, as part of efforts to strengthen primary health care, WHO has also equipped about 10 priority health districts across the country with essential materials to support maternal and newborn care. These include suction devices, resuscitation and anaesthesia equipment, ventilation tools and neonatal care kits.

“Our aim is to support Burundi’s efforts to ensure equitable access to quality maternal and child health services, as part of the drive toward universal health coverage,” explains Dr Xavier Crespin, WHO Representative in Burundi.

To sustain progress, he emphasizes the need for ongoing investment: “We must continue strengthening hospital capacity by investing in skilled and motivated health personnel, ensuring access to appropriate equipment, securing greater funding for essential infrastructure, and putting in place systems for supervision and quality assurance of hospital care.”

Of Johari’s six babies, four survived beyond their first year of life. She remains deeply grateful for their safe arrival, and for the care she received. “The medical team was extraordinary. They were skilled and they fought for us,” she says. “We received all the necessary treatment and medication for the babies. We are thankful for the ones who made it.”

Philomène shares a similar sense of gratitude. “Every day my baby gains weight, and now I truly believe he will survive,” she says. “I’m especially thankful for the incubator – it has made it possible for my child to get the care he needs to grow.”

For Bivahagumye, who works closely with newborns and their mothers every day, his commitment to improving neonatal care remains personal and passionate. “Neonatal care will always be my calling. Nothing gives me more joy than seeing a baby born weighing one kilogram or less not only survive, but thrive.”