The inaugural edition of the International Health Ministerial Summit will take place in Kigali from 4 to 5 December 2024. The Summit will bring together global leaders in healthcare to address critical health issues and advance medical systems.

Themed ‘Strengthening Health Systems for a Better Tomorrow’, the two-day event will see delegates engage with VIPs, government officials, and industry influencers as they delve into the challenges facing the global healthcare system. Aligning closely to key global focus areas, agenda topics range from pharma and manufacturing to access to medicines, R&D, diagnostics, HIV/AIDS, health equity, and women’s health. Africa-specific initiatives enhancing healthcare delivery, digital health and innovation, and financing and investment opportunities will also take centre stage.

Engaging, interactive sessions

The Summit includes keynote sessions by expert speakers addressing healthcare challenges and opportunities, and panel discussions offering insightful and interactive platforms for debate and actionable solutions. A networking event will enable delegates to gain further insights from speakers and fellow attendees.

Rwanda’s focus on community-based universal healthcare, its established immunisation and prevention programme, and a defined framework for future healthcare improvements make it ideally placed to host the Summit and play a role in building and facilitating partnerships that will accelerate progress, spur investment and advance healthcare initiatives.

High-level global attendees

Global health leaders and dignitaries attending the 2024 International Ministerial Summit include:

Hon. Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health, Rwanda

H.E. Dr. Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairman, Egypt Health Authority, Cairo, Egypt

Hon. Benjamin Hounkpatin, Minister of Health, Benin

Hon. Dr. Charles Senessie, Deputy Minister of Health, Sierra Leone

Hon. Dr. Deborah M. Barasa, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health, Kenya

Hon. Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, Minister of Health, Zimbabwe

Hon. Dr. Esther Utjiua Muinjangue, Deputy Minister of Health, Namibia

Hon. Prof. Dr. Ibrahima Sy, Minister of Health, Senegal

Hon. Malayah Tamba Chieyoe, Deputy Minister for Planning&Policy, Liberia

Hon. Pedro Tipote, Minister of Health, Guinea-Bissau

Hon. Pierre N'gou DIMBA, Minister of Health, Côte d'Ivoire

Dr. Robert Lucien Kargougou, Minister of Health, Burkina Faso

Hon. Selibe Mochoboroane, Minister of Health, Lesotho

Hon. Yolanda Awel Deng, Minister of Health, South Sudan

Dr. Allan Pamba, Vice President Africa, Roche Diagnostics, Nairobi, Kenya

Dr. Ahmed Ogwell, Vice President of Global Health Strategy, UN Foundation, Washington, USA

Dr. Mazyanga Lucy Mazaba, Regional Director, Africa CDC, Nairobi, Kenya

Mr. Peter Hall, President, India, Middle East, Africa&Turkey, Informa Markets, Dubai, UAE

“The International Ministerial Summit represents a milestone achievement for the African continent, uniting global healthcare leaders to discuss and debate issues that will have a lasting impact not only on healthcare systems on the continent but globally. We can’t wait to welcome key stakeholders in the industry and are excited to see actionable solutions that will positively impact the healthcare landscape,” said Peter Hall, President, India, Middle East, Africa&Turkey, Informa Markets.

For more details on the International Health Ministerial Summit, visit the event website: https://apo-opa.co/4g4ZIT6