Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) poses a silent yet escalating threat to global health, food security, and sustainable development. The diminishing effectiveness of antimicrobial medicines against common infections in humans, animals, and plants jeopardizes our ability to treat diseases, protect livelihoods, and ensure safe food systems. Recognizing the urgency of this challenge, Rwanda has taken a step forward in its national efforts to combat AMR with the official validation and online release of its updated National Action Plan (NAP II) for the period 2025–2029. This milestone comes after months of technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which has been a longstanding partner in the country’s One Health efforts.

Thanks to FAO’s support and funding from international partners, Rwanda revised its NAP through an inclusive, evidence-based, and multisectoral process involving national stakeholders from human, animal, plant, and environmental health sectors.

The newly published NAP (2025-2029) provides a unified strategic framework for Rwanda to prevent, slow down, and control the spread of resistant organisms. It emphasizes the optimal use of antimicrobials and aims to ensure the continuous availability of safe and effective medicines, a cornerstone for protecting human, animal, and environmental health.

FAO’s contribution to this process was comprehensive, using the FAO tools for AMR and antimicrobial use. Through the comprehensive assessment and prioritization of activities jointly using FAO Progressive Management Pathway for AMR (PMP-AMR) and FAO Assessment Tool for Laboratories and AMR Surveillance Systems (FAO-ATLASS) for five days, countries could assess the implementation of the first AMR-NAP and identify the next steps to enhance the level and inform the revision process. Moreover, FAO recruited a national consultant to guide the revision of the document and provided assistance throughout the post-editing and validation phases. FAO also played a key role in high-level advocacy with national authorities, helping secure official endorsement and publication of the NAP.

The culmination of these efforts is the public online publication of the NAP, making this vital strategic document accessible to all stakeholders and the international community, a testament to transparency and commitment.

“Decreasing AMR risks to human, animal and environmental health requires first a good understanding of where and why risks exist,” stated Dr Nomathemba Mhlanga, FAO Representative ad interim in Rwanda, highlighting the importance of such foundational documents. “This Action Plan is a significant step in building the national systems needed to protect health and livelihoods.”

This NAP not only provides Rwanda with a clear roadmap to address AMR but also strengthens its capacity to contribute to regional and global efforts to mitigate this pervasive threat. By ensuring the responsible use of antimicrobials, enhancing surveillance, and promoting infection prevention and control across human, animal, and agricultural sectors, Rwanda is better positioned to protect its population, its economy, and its environment.