On 27th October 2025, Hon. Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, received H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, who is in Kigali for a two-day official visit.

Both Ministers reaffirmed that relations between the Republic of Rwanda and the Federal Republic of Somalia are founded on mutual respect, shared aspirations, and a strong spirit of Pan-African solidarity. They noted that this official visit marks a new chapter in the strengthening of bilateral ties and the deepening of cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest.

The Ministers acknowledged the positive impact of the existing cooperation across various sectors, including political consultations, investment promotion, police, and defence.

The Ministers signed the General Cooperation Agreement and agreed to fast-track its operationalization by establishing a Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) to oversee the effective implementation of existing frameworks, and to identify new areas of collaboration, including justice, education, agriculture, ICT, and mutual legal assistance, among others.

The Ministers exchanged views on the ongoing peace processes in Doha and Washington concerning the conflict in Eastern DRC. Rwanda also commends the work of Somalia at the United Nations Security Council in representing the interest of the Continent, through its continued engagement within the A3+ Group.

Finally, both Ministers agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination within international and multilateral fora to advance shared interests and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.