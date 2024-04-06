On April 5th, Ambassador Wang Xuekun paid a visit to Dusengiyumva Samuel, the Mayor of Kigali City. The Commercial Counselor Mr. Gao Zhiqiang attended.
Ambassador Wang thanked the Kigali municipal government for the public services provided to the embassy, and stressed that China is willing to strengthen the friendship with Kigali, and explore cooperation in capacity-building, enterprise investment and other areas.
Mr. Dusengiyumva Samuel thanked China for the support to Rwanda’s economic and social development over the years. He said Kigali is willing to learn from China’s development experience, especially in areas like affordable housing, maximizing the use of land, flood prevention and green transport,etc.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.