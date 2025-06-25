During the US - Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola, Ruzizi III Holding Power Company Limited (RHPCL) announced the signing of an Invitation to Partner Agreement for a potential pivotal partnership with Anzana Electric Group (Anzana) (www.Anzana.com), aimed at advancing the $760 million Ruzizi III Regional Hydropower Project.

The 206 MW Ruzizi III Regional Hydropower Project is the first of its kind tri-national Public Private Partnership in the Great Lakes Region, formulated on a partnership between the Private Sector (RHPCL) and the three Contracting States, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”) and Rwanda.

Located on the Ruzizi River between western Rwanda and eastern DRC, the hydropower plant will supply reliable electricity to benefit development for approximately 30 million people across Burundi, the DRC and Rwanda, in a region where 54% live below the poverty line and electricity access averages just 24%. The project will nearly double Burundi’s current capacity, boost Rwanda’s by 30%, and deliver critical baseload and dispatchable power to eastern DRC, advancing economic growth, regional integration, and energy security in one of Africa’s most underserved regions.

“The Directors of RHPCL are enthusiastic about this potential strategic alliance and, assuming a successful outcome of the partnering process, look forward to harnessing Anzana's expertise and experience to realize the full potential of the Ruzizi III Project, extending critical energy access and fostering development in the region,” said Aleem Karmali, Director for RHPCL.

Anzana, a leading American electricity company developing, investing in, and operating power generation and distribution projects in Africa and the Great Lakes region, has expressed an interest in acquiring a minority equity interest in RHPCL.

“As an American electricity company committed to powering opportunity across Africa, Anzana is proud to partner with RHPCL and the governments of Burundi, DRC, and Rwanda at this pivotal moment,” said Brian Kelly, CEO of Anzana, during the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Angola. “Ruzizi III will deliver sustainable, affordable, and reliable electricity to millions. Through this partnership, we are not only powering homes, communities, and industries, we are helping to drive regional integration, strengthen energy security and stability, and pave the way for expanded U.S. investment and trade in Africa’s energy future.”

Both parties are committed to negotiating toward a binding Partnership Agreement by September 15, 2025, in which Anzana may acquire no less than a 10% equity stake in RHPCL. The agreement will outline governance rights, investment commitments, and the trajectory for further collaboration.

About Anzana Electric Group:

Anzana Electric Group is a leading developer, investor, and operator of hydropower and grid distribution projects across Africa. With presence in East, Central, and Southern Africa, Anzana delivers reliable, affordable power to communities, businesses, and industries. Its innovative approach to partnerships with government, development funders, and private sector in the region is intended to unlock the potential that electricity infrastructure can bring to economic growth.

For more information visit www.Anzana.com

About Ruzizi III Energy Holding Power Company Limited:

Ruzizi III Energy Holding Power Company Limited (RHPCL) a special purpose vehicle registered in Rwanda, is the private sector partner to the project company Ruzizi III Energy Limited (the PPP company) set up, under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) structure, to develop, construct and operate the 206 MW Ruzizi III regional hydroelectric power project -- one of the largest infrastructure initiatives in the Great Lakes region. The project is a public-private partnership between RHPCL, the Republic of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Rwanda, and is located on the Ruzizi River between Rwanda and the DRC. RHPCL is, during the development stage, mainly led by Industrial Promotion Services (IPS Group).