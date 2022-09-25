The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

On September 23, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The ministers discussed current issues of Russia-Mali cooperation, as well as countering the threat of terrorism in the Sahara-Sahel region. The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment on continued participation in the collective efforts on intra-Mali settlement including at the UN and its Security Council.

