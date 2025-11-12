RS South Africa (http://Africa.RSDelivers.com/), a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions, will exhibit alongside its reseller Hydromatics Limited (http://apo-opa.co/4hYCSyw) at the upcoming 32nd IEK International Convention (IEK32), taking place in Mombasa, Kenya, from 25 – 28 November 2025. Kenya is a key strategic market for RS in Africa.

Download Document: https://apo-opa.co/4hVFuwV

IEK32, under the theme “Engineering the Future: The Road Map for Kenya”, offers a premier platform for engineering professionals, thought leaders, and industrial innovators to reflect, reimagine and realign engineering practices in support of Kenya’s development trajectory.

“The future of industrial performance lies in connected thinking, where smart data, predictive insights and local expertise work as one system. RS is helping our customers move from reactive maintenance to digitally-enabled MRO, powered by a global platform and delivered through trusted local reseller partnerships,” says Viv Muthan, Head of Export Sales and Operations, RS South Africa. “At IEK32 we aim to demonstrate how intelligent MRO solutions can transform the way businesses operate, creating access to the latest reliability technologies with on-the-ground responsiveness for Sub Saharan industries.”

At the exhibition, RS South Africa will showcase its connected approach to MRO, bringing together digital procurement tools, smart inventory management and locally delivered service solutions, The aim is to help industrial professionals simplify supply chains, reduce downtime and unlock new across their operations. Through integrated offerings in automation, electrification, test&measurement, and safety solutions, RS empowers businesses to move beyond product purchasing to a data-enabled, system side approach that supports the entire MRO lifecycle.

What distinguishes RS is its commitment to holistic operational efficiency by connecting technology, people and process. Visitors to the RS stand can explore how digital platforms, predictive insights and local expertise come together to create safer, smarter and more resilient industrial environments.

This year, we’ve taken a different approach by design. There are no products on display,” adds Muthan. “Our presence at IEK32 is about reimagining how engineering, procurement and supply interact. We want to inspire decision-makers to see how connected MRO can improve workflow and free people up to focus on the work that they want to and should be doing”, adds Muthan.

Visit RS South Africa and Hydromatics at stands 30 and 31 at the IEK32 to discover how cutting-edge MRO solutions can transform operations, enhance safety, and deliver measurable efficiency gains. For more information about IEK32, visit: https://apo-opa.co/47zzsie.

