The partnership dubbed, Leadership Excellence for African Diagnostics (LEAD) between Roche and ASLM is a three-year programme to strengthen lab leadership in Africa

The initiative focuses on mentorship and training to build lab leadership capabilities

Roche Diagnostics Africa (www.Roche.com) and the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) (www.ASLM.org) have announced the launch of a three-year partnership to elevate laboratory leadership and improve access to quality diagnostic services across the continent. The initiative — titled LEAD: Leadership Excellence for African Diagnostics — brings together health ministries, laboratory directors, academic partners and technical experts to develop a new generation of capable, connected and future-ready lab leaders.

“This partnership will build long-term leadership that would shape the future of diagnostics in Africa — practically, strategically and sustainably. In a time where we need African healthcare systems to become less reliant on external funding sources, we are focused on increasing domestic diagnostics capacity more than ever,” says Dr Allan Pamba, Executive Vice President, Diagnostics, Africa, at Roche Diagnostics.

“We are entering a new chapter where African health systems take the lead in their own transformation. By growing diagnostic leadership we support long-term resilience and impact. LEAD equips professionals who can influence policy, drive national strategy and build sustainable healthcare capacity.”

Under the partnership, LEAD will deliver a series of integrated interventions including baseline leadership assessments to guide a tailored context-specific training approach, development of a pan-African curriculum in collaboration with a leading academic institution, structured mentorship and professional development for emerging lab leaders, peer learning and regional collaboration through workshops and best practise exchanges.

ASLM Chief Executive Officer, Nqobile Ndlovu, added: “Diagnostics are the foundation of resilient health systems – but strong labs require strong leaders. LEAD focuses on people: their vision, their reach and their ability to transform public health from within. With this programme, we are supporting the leadership needed to move African healthcare forward.”

Roche will provide funding, technical support and global platforms for visibility while ASLM will lead country-level implementation, stakeholder coordination and curriculum development.

Laboratory strengthening is a key enabler for stronger health systems and this partnership is a commitment towards a healthier future for Africans.

About Roche:

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.Roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

About ASLM:

The African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) is a pan-African organization committed to achieving a healthier Africa by increasing access to quality laboratory services for all. We work to convene and mobilize stakeholders at all levels to improve access to diagnostic services and strengthen laboratory systems and networks.

Since its founding in 2011, ASLM has played a key role in advancing laboratory medicine in Africa, collaborating with partners and stakeholders to promote disease diagnosis, surveillance, and control. Through its programs and initiatives, ASLM has contributed to the development of laboratory policies and guidelines, the expansion of laboratory networks, and the improvement of laboratory infrastructure and equipment. ASLM's experience highlights the importance of laboratory medicine in public health and demonstrates the impact of collaborative efforts in advancing health outcomes in Africa.

Learn more: www.ASLM.org