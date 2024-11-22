MediaTek (www.MediaTek.com), a global fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, and RIOT Network (https://RIOT.Network) , a community mobile broadband provider in South Africa, have announced the successful integration of Mediatek’s Filogic 830 (https://apo-opa.co/3CIbkNl) chipset into RIOT’s second-generation CROWDNet Core Nodes.

The successful deployment of the CROWDNet nodes has enabled RIOT Network to achieve its aim of offering uncapped internet at an affordable price of R99 per month, and to do so profitably. To date, RIOT Network, in partnership with Sonke Telecommunications, has leveraged the nodes to connect more than 800 households and 5000 users in Olievenhoutbosch to uncapped Wi-Fi services.

RIOT Network aims to make fast, unlimited Wi-Fi services accessible for people in townships and underserved communities. Its CROWDNet Nodes, enable an innovative model for deploying user-operated network infrastructure. Community members serve as operators of some of the core network devices to earn a share of the fee from neighbours who use the service.

CROWDNet powered by MediaTek Filogic 830 brings affordable, last-kilometre broadband to communities where it is not commercially viable to deploy towers or fibre. The MediaTek Filogic 830 is a high-performance SoC for routers, repeaters, access points and mesh networking devices. The SoC enables device makers to build-in powerful applications based on an energy-efficient, Wi-Fi 6-ready platform.

“The Mediatek’s Filogic 830 chipset delivers a unique balance of high performance and cost-efficiency, allowing us to keep operational costs low while maximising network reliability and speed,” said Jarryd Bekker, CEO at RIOT Network. “This combination of affordability and sustainable business growth is pivotal to our vision of expanding digital access in underserved communities. Our work in Olievenhoutbosch near Centurion demonstrates the power of reliable, affordable internet, creating new opportunities for economic and social engagement.”

“With each new connection, RIOT Network is highlighting the role of innovative fixed-wireless solutions in extending broadband access and improving digital inclusivity,” said Rami Osman (https://apo-opa.co/4ghZBUn), Director for Business Development, MediaTek Middle East and Africa. “We look forward to supporting RIOT in building a future where high-quality internet is accessible and impactful for all.”

For media queries:

Idea Engineers (PR agency for MediaTek)

Ashmika Naidoo

Mobile: +27 (0)78 371 1645

ashmika@ideaengineers.co.za

Social Media:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/3Zh1tqp

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/3Zh1tXr

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3Zh1uut

Website: www.MediaTek.com

About MediaTek Inc.:

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.MediaTek.com for more information.