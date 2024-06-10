For the second year, Ribatis made it to the largest tech event in Africa, Gitex Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/). Organized under the high patronage of King Mohammed VI, the event took place in Marrakech from May 29 to 31, showcasing our commitment to innovation and technological excellence. Our continued presence at this prestigious event highlights our dedication to driving progress and engaging with the global tech community.

Ribatis is a leading provider of global digital platforms. We are at the forefront of delivering innovative digital platforms that enhance the efficiency and accessibility of public services. Rokhas.ma is one of the platforms developed by Ribatis which provides a single solution for managing the processes involved in developing urban and economic authorizations. The platform counts more than 100.000 users who benefits from our e-services and more than 15.000 organizations clients across various domains. Taamir.gov.ma a platform dedicated to urban planning and land management that brings together 29 Moroccan urban agencies in a single window. The last platform is Koraz the digital referee sheet, the platform that is revolutionizing how football is managed and officiated.

With our presence in both states and governments, as well as in sport, we are committed to driving digital transformation and improving digital services delivery across various domains.

Highlights of our Participation in Gitex Africa

Showcasing our Low Code / No Code Solution

At Gitex Africa 2024, we proudly presented our revolutionary Low Code / No Code platform Karaz. This innovative solution empowers Citizen Developers to develop applications with minimal coding expertise, streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency. Our live demonstrations drew significant interest, illustrating the platform's versatility and ease of use.

Engaging with the Vibrant Community of Citizen Developers

A major highlight was our interaction with the dynamic community of Citizen Developers. These tech enthusiasts are transforming the landscape with their creativity and innovation. We engaged in interesting discussions, shared best practices, and explored potential collaborations, further strengthening our connections within this community.

Announcing the Upcoming 3rd Edition of Karib

We are excited to announce the upcoming third edition of Karib, also known as Karaz Building Day. An initiative designed to foster innovation and collaboration within Citizen Developers and Karaz platform users. Attendees were encouraged to apply and participate, with promises of unique learning and networking opportunities. The announcement was met with great enthusiasm.

Our successful participation in Gitex Africa 2024 has reinforced our position as a leading provider of smart digital platforms that enhance the efficiency and accessibility of digital services. We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our solutions and connect with forward-thinking individuals and organizations. We look forward to continuing this journey, driving further advancements in the tech industry.

For more information about our Low Code / No Code Karaz platform, our e-government solutions, and the upcoming edition of Karib, please visit our website or contact our Team.

Ribatis.com

contact@ribatis.com

https://apo-opa.co/3VfKSAi

https://apo-opa.co/3xlCmaO

https://apo-opa.co/4aTwtQ8



